Sky Sports apologise unreservedly after ‘technical error’ mars rendition of Last Post​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ before Steel City Derby

Sky Sports have apologised unreservedly after a technical error marred a rendition of the Last Post which took place before tonight's Steel City Derby.

The live TV footage made it seem like fans inside the ground had sung over the bugle player, when in fact he was heard in complete silence.

Shortly afterwards, Sky Sports later tweet an ‘unreserved apology’ for the mistake, which they put down to a 'technical error'.

They said: "We are aware that some viewers experienced audio issues during the playing of the Last Post prior to the Sheffield derby, we apologise unreservedly for this regrettable technical error."

Nevertheless, many fans felt the broadcaster should go further, and apologise to both sets of fans on air.

On Twitter, Adrian Foster‏ said: “Disgraceful Sky. You need to apologise to both Sheffield clubs as it sounded awful.”

And Hayley Hible‏ said: “They've apologised to viewers, not to the fans who have now been labelled disrespectful for not honouring the Last Post.”