Sky News host Sophy Ridge posted a photo of herself filming in Doncaster – but no-one could work out where she was.

The political presenter, who hosts Sunday show Ridge On Sunday on the channel, shared a picture of herself on Twitter outside Doncaster’s Market and wrote: “Out filming for this week’s @RidgeOnSunday ... guess where we are?”

Sophy Ridge posted a photo of herself in Doncaster Market but no one could work out where she was. (Photo: Sophy Ridge/Twitter)

But as the guesses started coming in, many were wide of the mark and followers struggled to work out where she was.

One thought she was in Brighton while another user, Andy Hickford, suggested Cambridge.

Leicester, Liverpool and Edinburgh were also suggested while Darren Watt said: “Mmmm, the only place I can think of with a Corn Exchange is Manchester?”

The 33-year-old host tried to give a few geographical clues such as “further north” or “further south” as the guesses kept coming in with Bury St Edmunds, Bristol, Leeds. Harrogate and Nottingham also put forward.

Eventually, James Tickner spotted where she was and she replied: “First correct answer! it was a tough one this week.”

It is not known what the former News of the World reporter, who has worked at Sky since 2011, was filming in Doncaster Market for however.

The show will be broadcast on Sunday at 10am on Sky News.