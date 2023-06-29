Sky-House Rother Valley launches first plots for sale

The first plots in the new Sky-House Co Rother Valley development go on sale from Monday.

How the new Sky-House Rother Valley site will look

Sky House Rother Valley is being built on the site of the former Killamarsh Station in the North East Derbyshire village of Killamarsh and will see the development of 13 three bedroom bungalows and dormer bungalows.

And in a first for the company, it is a project that will focus primarily on the market for mature investors and downsizers.

The properties, which have been designed by the acclaimed team at CODA Architecture in Sheffield, follow the trademark Sky-House style, with flexible living space and eco-friendly features, focusing on being carbon neutral in construction and energy efficient on completion.

The development sits alongside the popular Trans Pennine Trail and is also within walking distance of Rother Valley Country Park.

The first plots go on sale from Monday and a show home is expected to be ready for visitors during autumn.

“The Sky-House Co mission is to fill the missing sector of the UK housing market by creating homes that cater for clients ignored by national house builders,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“Less than one per cent of the UK new build market is focused on bungalows despite the fact that we have an ageing population.

“What we are creating at Killamarsh is a small community of homes where the emphasis is on not just comfort and accessible living but also on energy efficiency, which in the midst of a fuel crisis is something that is increasingly important to people investing in a new property.”

Sky-House Co’s development at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge is now finished, while the former British Tissues site in Oughtibridge is also nearing completion, along with the second phase of the company’s acclaimed Waverley development between Sheffield and Rotherham.

A major new scheme at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre starts soon.