The second phase of Sky-House Co Waverley properties is completely sold out before work on the site is even completed.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sky-House site on land close to both Sheffield and Rotherham is part of am ambitious campaign funded by the St Brides White Rose Partnership.

The project is based around the already hugely acclaimed back-to-back housing model created by the architects at Sheffield’s CODA Studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky-House’s 21st century take on back-to-back housing creates sensitively dense, beautiful and naturally eco-friendly homes complete with their signature roof gardens, terraces and expansive windows.

The latest phase of the Sky-House Co Waverley development is completely sold

Outside there is a compact front garden, home zone parking courts and communal play areas for children.

Following the 100 per cent sales success of the first phase, Rotherham Council approved the second phase of the development, with a further 44 properties being erected alongside the current Waverley site at Lescar Road at Waverley.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response to the Waverley development and to have sold the second phase completely fully justifies our faith in this important site,” said Sky-House Co director David Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be continuing our working relationship with St Brides and are very pleased that Rotherham Council showed its faith in the Sky-House concept and gave this second phase its approval.

“This new phase features four four-bedroom town houses and, most excitingly, 40 of the next generation of the Sky-House, all built around a steel frame structure to aid the speed of construction and enhance the project’s already outstanding environmental credentials.

“In addition, this second generation also features extra floor space and an additional flexible space on the top floor, giving home owners even more living choices.

“And once again, we are working alongside the Harworth Group to ensure this second phase reaches the same high standards as the first, which was nominated for two regional and national awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky-House Co has also now secured planning consent for its next residential scheme at Waverley, known as Sky-House Waverley Central.

This features 96 new homes in the heart of Waverley alongside the much-anticipated Olive Lane retail and leisure district which has recently been redesigned and resubmitted ready for delivery later this year.

Construction works for the 96 homes is due to start this autumn, with the first homes being released in late 2024.