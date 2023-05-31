Sky-House Co Sheffield city centre project set to launch

Sky-House, the acclaimed 21st century take on traditional back-to-back living, is coming to Sheffield city centre.

The Egerton Street Devonshire Green project will bring Sky-House Co to Sheffield city centre

Sky-House Co has now completed the purchase of land on Egerton Street, between Devonshire Green and Charter Row close to the heart of the city.

Demolition work on the site, previously occupied by the Stokes Tiles warehouse, is scheduled to start within the next month.

Construction will then begin on the long-awaited construction of 60 Sky-House properties, including 28 two-bedroom duplex homes and 32 one bedroom apartments alongside start-up commercial space.

The project will create a new generation of eco-friendly city centre living

The Sky-House version of the Victorian back-to-back and terraced house, created by the award-winning Architects at Sheffield’s CODA Studios, includes such features as en-suite bedrooms, open plan living space with cathedral ceilings complete with both patios and balconies.

Outside there are communal gardens and private patios, bike stores and a car sharing club.

All Sky-House Co homes are zero-gas before the 2025 regulation changes, with an emphasis on carbon reduction at every stage of construction process including energy use whilst in operation.

All homes have a fabric first approach to heat loss coupled with the latest eco-technology such as air-source cylinders, heat recovery and PV solar panels.

Sky-House Co was launched by former CODA founder David Cross, property developer Philip Prince and former city banker Ian Bower.

“This is the latest chapter in the Sky-House story and one that could not have happened without the support and encouragement of Sheffield Council’s planners and estate teams, who have been fantastic,” said David.

Valuable grant aid from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has also made an enormous contribution to getting the project to this stage and we now look forward to seeing our vision of inner city living become a reality.

“The Sky-House story simply continues to gather momentum as we unveil each new site. “Both phases of our Waverley development have been a massive success and we have been overwhelmed by the response to our Oughtibridge Mill site in the north of Sheffield.

“We now have 600 plus homes planned over the next few years in South Yorkshire and the City Region.

“We are very excited to be bringing the Sky-House Co brand to the centre of Sheffield with a project that will deliver genuine family housing and a real sense of regeneration too.

“This Devonshire Quarter location is without doubt the next chapter in Sheffield’s renaissance with other major developments planned either under construction or soon to start by other industry players, like Moda and Capital and Centric.

“As a home-grown business we are delighted to play our part here too.

“Sky-House has been one of the industry’s most talked about and applauded concepts and one that is going to make an impact at every site.