Sky-House Co coming to Sheffield’s historic Little Chicago

Contracts have been exchanged for a second planned Sky-House Co project for Sheffield city centre.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
The development at Trinity Street/Copper Street in Shalesmoor, close to the popular Kelham Island, will see the construction of 34 one and two bed apartments across two blocks, along with 12 two and three bed family homes and two commercial spaces, all centred around communal gardens.

“We are delighted to have exchanged contracts for our second city centre Sky-House neighbourhood in Sheffield,” said Sky-House co founder and director David Cross.

“This new project will bring new life to an area which historically was dubbed Little Chicago during the Sheffield Gang Wars of the 1920s.

How the new Copper Street development will lookHow the new Copper Street development will look
“Our project will knit the development into the narrow and steep streets of Shalesmoor, forming a new characterful and contextual neighbourhood that will expand on the great work built in neighbouring Kelham Island.”

The Sky-House version of the Victorian back-to-back and terraced house, created by the award-winning Architects at Sheffield’s CODA Studios, includes such features as en-suite bedrooms, open plan living space with cathedral ceilings complete with both patios and balconies.

Outside there are communal gardens and private patios, bike stores and a car sharing club.

All Sky-House Co homes are zero-gas before the 2025 regulation changes, with an emphasis on carbon reduction at every stage of construction process including energy use whilst in operation.

All homes have a fabric first approach to heat loss coupled with the latest eco-technology such as air-source cylinders, heat recovery and PV solar panels.

The Trinity Street/Copper Street comes shortly after work commenced on the long-awaited Sky-House Devonshire Green site, which will feature 60 Sky-House properties, including 28 two-bedroom duplex homes and 32 one bedroom apartments alongside start-up commercial space.

