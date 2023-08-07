News you can trust since 1887
Skip lorry stopped by police on M1 in Barnsley after suspected ram raid in Rotherham

One person fled but was soon caught by the police dog

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST

This skip lorry was stopped by police on the M1 in South Yorkshire after a suspected ram raid.

Police stopped a skip lorry on the M1 in South Yorkshire after a suspected ram raid. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Operational SupportPolice stopped a skip lorry on the M1 in South Yorkshire after a suspected ram raid. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Operational Support
Officers told yesterday, Sunday, August 6, how they had stopped the vehicle on the motorway in Barnsley following a reported break-in nearby in Rotherham.

They said: "Occupants were suspected of just ramming their way into a compound & stealing a skip containing metal in Rotherham. One male arrested at the roadside whilst the suspected driver ran off into fields at the side of the motorway. Bad idea. Soon caught by PD Reggie!"

South Yorkshire Police added: "Property to be returned to the rightful owner. Skip lorry was on cloned plates & seized."

