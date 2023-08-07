One person fled but was soon caught by the police dog

This skip lorry was stopped by police on the M1 in South Yorkshire after a suspected ram raid.

Police stopped a skip lorry on the M1 in South Yorkshire after a suspected ram raid. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Operational Support

Officers told yesterday, Sunday, August 6, how they had stopped the vehicle on the motorway in Barnsley following a reported break-in nearby in Rotherham.

They said: "Occupants were suspected of just ramming their way into a compound & stealing a skip containing metal in Rotherham. One male arrested at the roadside whilst the suspected driver ran off into fields at the side of the motorway. Bad idea. Soon caught by PD Reggie!"