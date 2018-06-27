Skip lorry driver hunted two weeks after crashing into house in Doncaster

The driver of a skip lorry which crashed into a house in Doncaster is still on the run - two weeks after he fled from the scene.

A white Iveco Ford skip lorry, travelling along Princess Avenue, Stainforth, collided with a red Renault Clio parked on the road before ploughing through a brick wall and careering into the side of a house at around 10.15pm on Tuesday, June 12.

A police hunt is under way for the driver of a skip lorry involved in a crash in Doncaster

The skip lorry driver fled from the scene and has not yet been traced.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of the lorry left the area prior to police arrival and enquiries remain ongoing to identify him. No one was injured in the incident.

"Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who thinks they know who was driving the lorry."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,030 of June 12.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.