Skip found engulfed in flames in Sheffield street where firefighters were attacked 

A skip went up in flames in a Sheffield street where firefighters were attacked last week and a house was set alight in a firework attack

The skip was found burning in Lifford Street, Tinsley, at 8.50pm yesterday – with flames perilously close to a row of nearby terraced homes.

Firefighters dealt with the blaze and an investigation is now underway.

The fire broke out in the same street where firefighters were pelted with fireworks and eggs last week while they were dealing with a house blaze.

The house fire was started after a firework was thrown through a bedroom window.

A police probe is underway.