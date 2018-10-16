Ski village operators say no to neighbouring business 

Leisure firm in charge of £22.5m revamped ski village has objected to a tarmac plant being built near the future site.

Extreme Destinations, the company chosen to run the new adventure park, said a tarmac plant near the site would be ‘at odds’ with the overall development strategies for the area.

The ski village was used as a training ground for some of GB’s best snowsport athletes before a huge fire burned it down.

It had been left derelict for a number of years before Extreme Destinations and Sheffield City Council announced plans to develop it into an adventure sports hotspot.

Part of Sheffield City Council’s long-term development plans include making it a residential area with community buildings and open space.

This would be next to the proposed tarmac plant, at Quarry Motors, on Rutland Street, which is currently being used as a scrapyard.

The application was submitted by DLP Planning Ltd.

In their plans they hope to demolish the current buildings and build new buildings to use as a processing and storage facility for making and recycling tarmac.

There were eight objections in total, five of which were from local companies.

Concerns included negative effects on business trading on Rutland Street, congestion on surrounding roads, it being not in keeping with the changing area and ‘smelly, noisy and work during unsociable hours’ may be a nuisance to future residents.

In their objection, Extreme said the application should be refused.

They added: “It would clearly present a barrier to the council’s aspirations to redevelop Woodside and Stanley Fields, due to amenity issues that would likely arise from the proposals.

“It is not considered that the application should be permitted where it could hinder the widescale, strategic delivery of new homes in a sustainable edge of the city centre. ”

It will be discussed at a Highways and Planning meeting on Tuesday, October 16, at 2pm.