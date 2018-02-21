Six year old model with Down's Syndrome lands campaign with River Island thanks to Sheffield agency

A young girl with Down's Syndrome who signed up with a Sheffield modelling agency is making her mark on the fashion industry after landing her first campaign with retail giant River Island.

Cora Bishop, six, is appearing in the high street chain's Labels Are For Clothes campaign, which celebrates diversity, with four other children.

The primary school pupil from Wrexham, Wales, landed the campaign after her mother Sheryl Bishop signed her up to the Zebedee Management agency in Sheffield, which specialises in working with people with disabilities.

Ms Bishop said: "In April last year I saw a new agency had been set up specifically for people with disabilities. I contacted them but at the time I really didn't know how Cora was going to take to it.

"She absolutely loved it. I just knew that it was something she wanted to do."

Later in the year, Cora was invited to a casting in London and was "absolutely delighted" when she was told she was going to be a model.

As well as a photo shoot, Cora also took part in a video advertising the campaign.

"She loves having her photo taken and having her hair done. She associates being a model with having a fun day out."

Ms Bishop added: "There is more representation for people with disabilities in the media but I still don't think it's been enough.

"We don't see the range of disabilities. There is an obvious shift but people are still very uncertain about it. People still have a lot to learn and we need to get the positive side of Down's Syndrome out there. I'm hoping that people will start seeing more of a positive message from campaigns like this one."

Cora is "really looking forward" to returning to London next week for another casting.

She is also an ambassador for the free online tool AbleFinder, which connects people and families living with disabilities to reduce isolation.