Six weeks of disruption as tram track replacement works continue in Sheffield

Have your say

Tram passengers in Sheffield face disruption as works continue on the second phase of major tram track replacement works in the city.

Work is under way between Birley Lane and Halfway and is not scheduled to finish until Wednesday, August 8.

During this period, blue route services will run as normal between Malin Bridge and Birley Lane, where they will terminate.

Replacement buses will operate between Birley Lane and Halfway.

Travel South Yorkshire will post information on roads and bus services affected via its disruptions page.

Further work is due to take place later this year in the following locations:

* Gleadless Townend – Herdings Park (purple route): August 10-19

* Gleadless Townend – Halfway/Herdings Park (blue and purple routes): August 25-September 2 and September 8-9

* Donetsk Way - Halfway (blue route): September 10-14.

In total, 22km of worn-out tracks across the Supertram network are due to be replaced by 2024 to reduce noise disturbance and ensure smoother rides for passengers.

This year's work is the first of three stages being carried out by VolkerRail between now and 2020, with dates yet to be confirmed for work to take place in summer 2019 and summer 2020.