Six Sheffield Skaters are going to the World Cup

Six skaters from Sheffield Steel Junior Rollers have made it on to Team GB and will be representing their country at the JRDA World Cup in Valence, France in July 2023.

In July 2018 the brand new, never-seen-before Team GB Junior Roller Derby team competed in the junior world cup for the first time.

This year, Team GB are taking an 'Open to All' and a WFTDA Aligned (female identifying only) team to the World Cup in Valence, France.

Selection for the team took place in September 2022, with junior skaters from leagues all over the Country vying for spaces on one of the two teams. Sheffield Steel Junior Rollers were very lucky to have 6 of their skaters selected, and will be taking on teams from USA, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Australia and France.

Roller derby is a fast-paced, full contact team sport played on roller skates. Over two 30-minute periods, two teams of five players compete in a series of two minute jams, in which the jammer from each team attempts to score points while the blockers assist their jammer and try to thwart the opposition. The jammer scores points by skating through the pack and gaining one point for each opposing team member she passes per lap.

Roller derby doesn't receive any funding, as such, all the costs fall to the skaters and their families. Please help these 6 local skaters get to the World Cup in Valence in July - your donation will help towards travel and accommodation costs.