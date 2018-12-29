Six people rescued after getting stuck in Sheffield hotel lift 

Have your say

Six people had to be rescued early this morning after they got stuck in a Sheffield hotel lift.

A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station was called to the premises in the city centre at about 2am.

Sheffield city centre. Picture: Google

They managed to get everyone out unharmed within an hour.

Firefighters did not reveal which hotel it was.