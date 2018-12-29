Six people rescued after getting stuck in Sheffield hotel lift 

Six people had to be rescued early this morning after they got stuck in a Sheffield hotel lift.
A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station was called to the premises in the city centre at about 2am.
They managed to get everyone out unharmed within an hour.
Firefighters did not reveal which hotel it was.