Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street at 3.30am this morning (Sunday 10 July) following reports people had been injured. The car also hit a building before leaving the scene.

Police have launched a man hunt following the ‘incredibly serious and dangerous offence’.

Det Insp Andy Knowles, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “So far six people have received treatment for injuries received as a result of this incident. Those injuries range from walking wounded to more serious, but thankfully at this time nobody appears to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that a vehicle was in collision with a crowd of people and caused damage to a building, before leaving the scene.

“There could well be more people who suffered minor injuries last night who did not seek medical treatment. I’d urge those people to contact us so our officers can speak with you and provide any support that you may need.

“At this stage of the investigation, we believe that this was a targeted incident and that the vehicle was used deliberately to cause harm and damage. This is clearly an incredibly serious and dangerous offence, and we have a team of officers from all across the force working to progress enquiries and identify those involved as swiftly as possible.

“I’d reiterate our appeal for witnesses from this morning – we want to hear from you if you were on Shoreham Street in the early hours and may have seen what happened either before, during or after the collision took place.

“I’d also ask anyone who may have CCTV that we’ve not yet seen, or if you were driving through the Shoreham Street area and have dashcam footage, to also get in touch.”

The road has now re-opened.

If anyone has any information, please contact us using our new live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 171 of 10 July 2022.

The police online platform can be accessed here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../report-something/

Dashcam footage or CCTV footage can be emailed to: [email protected] – quoting the incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.