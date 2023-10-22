There are six engines at the scene of an incident at Doncaster Royal Infirmary tonight.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is currently on-site at DRI’s South Block in response to the activation of the building's fire alarm. As of now, the cause remains unclear.

The team is diligently conducting thorough investigations and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all occupants.

As part of the safety measures, some patients are being temporarily relocated to facilitate this work.

Six appliances are at the scene.