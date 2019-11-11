Six Doncaster schools still closed and buses disrupted as floods misery continues
Six Doncaster schools remain shut this morning and buses are still being disrupted as the town’s flood misery continues.
Fishlake and Bentley are the worst affected areas, with the RAF using Chinook helicpoters overnight to shore up the River Don after last week’s catastrophic floods.
The Doncaster schools closed are:
Arksey Primary
Bentley High Street Primary
Bentley New Village
Kirkby Avenue Primary
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary
Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary
On the buses, the following services are still affected by flooding:
Service 215 Wilsic Hall - Due to a road collapse there will be no services to Wilsic Hall for the foreseeable future. This service will terminate at Edlington Hatter Drive.
Service 84a - unable to serve South Bramwith
Service 84b - Services terminating at Stainforth Parish church