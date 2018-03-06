Sister of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield gives birth to baby girl

The sister of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield has given birth to a baby girl.

Leighanna Needham, 24 and her partner Craig Rooney, 28, are celebrating after welcoming their second daughter, Aurora into the world.

Their first child, Herminone, is now four.

Leighanna was not born when her brother, Ben, disappeared on the Greek island of Kos in 1991.

Detectives who have investigated the circumstances surrounding his disappearance believe he was killed by a digger working close to where Ben was last seen playing.

He vanished from outside a farmhouse his grandfather Eddie was renovating.

Ben and Leighanna's mum, Kerry, told the Daily Mirror, the family had 'been through hell and back' over recent years as police efforts to find Ben were stepped up.

Excavation work was carried out around the spot where Ben was last seen playing and at a site where land may have been dumped by the digger working on the day of the toddler's disappearance.

A shoe and toy car believed to have belonged to Ben were discovered but his remains have never been found.

For over two decades his family believed he had been abducted.