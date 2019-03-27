Sir Tim wishes good luck to Sheffield theatre group performing Jesus Christ Superstar

A British musical theatre legend has sent a good luck message to a Sheffield theatre group on the eve of them performing one of his best loved shows.

Sir Tim Rice, the 74 year-old lyricist, tweeted to thank Splinters Theatre Group for performing Jesus Christ Superstar, wishing the cast all the best for their run at the Octagon Centre next week.

“Dear Splinters - many thanks for staging JC Superstar,” he wrote.

“All versions of the show are greatly appreciated by the youngish chaps who wrote it in 1969/70 and the old codgers who are now amazed by its longevity (that's me and ALW BTW). Good luck to one and all.”

Rice wrote the words for several highly successful musicals including Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat, Evita and Chess.

The rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, first produced in 1970, is one of a number he worked on with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Loosely based on the gospels, it presents, entirely through song, the personal conflicts between Jesus, his disciples, and the leadership of Rome in the days leading up to his crucifixion.

It will be reimagined in the modern day by Splinters Theatre Group next week to celebrate the society’s thirtieth anniversary.

“We were excited enough to be putting on such an emotional and prestigious show but then to receive a good luck message from Sir Tim Rice himself just took our excitement to a whole new level!” said director, Ian Walker.

“We only wish he could see it, as I am sure he would be as proud of the production as I am of the cast.”

Jesus Christ Superstar runs at The Octagon from April 3 to 6. Tickets can be bought online at www.gigantic.com/jesus-christ-superstar-tickets or by calling 0114 2658688.