Sir Quentin Blake brings his magical world to Sheffield Children’s Hospital

He is known to generations so it seems obvious that artwork from much-loved illustrator and the UK’s first Children’s Laureate, Sir Quentin Blake, should adorn the walls of the recently opened wing at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Working with Artfelt, The Children’s Hospital Charity’s arts programme, Quentin’s work now fills the corridors of three new wards and is the focus of large scale murals in the communal spaces where children eat and play. The collaboration celebrates highlights from his archives and also features brand new pieces inspired by the work of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.These special paintings in the wards’ Parent Rooms, show hospital staff supporting patients on their adventures around a magical tree. Limited edition prints of these pieces can be purchased as part of ‘Collective’ - a new exhibition currently showing at The Long Gallery at the hospital, with fund raised going to Artfelt.