Sir David Jason suffers head injury on Still Open All Hours set in Doncaster

Comedy legend Sir David Jason suffered a mystery head injury while filming the new series of Still Open All Hours in Doncaster.

The 78-year-old star was seen nursing his head with an ice pack on multiple occasions as cameras rolled in Balby on Sunday.

Medics also made regular check-ups on the Only Fools and Horses star throughout the day as location filming took place at the converted Beautique hair salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue.

Sir David has reprised his role as Granville for the fifth series of the cornershop sitcom with filming taking place at the set all last week alongside co-stars such as Johnny Vegas, Stephanie Cole, Tim Healy and Brigit Forsyth.

Speaking about the injury, a spokesman for the star told the Daily Express: “I haven’t heard anything about it. I’d like to think that means it can’t have been terribly bad though.”

The sitcom was first shown in 2013 and ran as a sequel to Open All Hours which was on from 1973 to 1985 and starred the late Ronnie Barker as Albert Arkwright.

Last year Sir David was given additional security while filming in Doncaster after a “credible threat” was made against him.

BBC bosses placed a safety cordon around the set and he was pictured closely flanked by two minders after the threat was discovered.

During the filming of the original Open All Hours in the 1980s, Jason was threatened by a man with a knife.

