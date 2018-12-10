Singer Ellie Goulding baptised at Doncaster church ahead of her wedding at same venue

Pop star Ellie Goulding has been secretly baptised at a Doncaster church ahead of her wedding at the same venue next summer, according to reports.

The chart star underwent the religious ceremony at All Saints Church in Frickley near fiance Caspar Jopling’s family home.

Pop star Ellie Goulding is set to marry into the family which owns Frickley Hall near Doncaster. (Photo: Neil Theasby).

The art dealer’s family live at nearby Frickley Hall and according to The Sun, the pair will tie the knot at the church next summer before a lavish reception at the Grade II listed mansion.

It is reported that the Love Me Like You Do singer left her name in the parish book after the C of E ceremony.

It is understood that star will wed Caspar at the church next June in an intimate ceremony. They will then hold their reception at Frickley Hall, which is owned by Caspar’s mother’s family.

The couple started dating two years ago and announced their engagement in August.

Caspar is the son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam.

Mrs Warde-Aldam, whose family own Frickley Hall between Hooton Pagnell and Frickley, has two children with Mr Jopling who she married in 1987 - Charlotte born in 1990 and Caspar, born in 1992.

She married Charles Andrew Warde-Aldam in 1997.

The couple live at Frickey Hall in the village which was built in 1760.

The Grade II listed house is the location of the Frickey Horse Trials and the landowning family are part of the UK peerage.