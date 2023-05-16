News you can trust since 1887
Silverdale School Sheffield: Emergency services called to academy following student 'medical emergency'

Emergency services were called to Silverdale School in Sheffield today after a reported medical emergency involving a student.

By Harry Harrison and Kirsty Hamilton
Published 16th May 2023, 17:48 BST

The Chorus Trust confirmed school staff had worked with emergency crews to administer treatment for the student and the “situation was resolved”. This comes after a concerned eyewitness spoke of a large emergency services presence at the school.

A spokesperson for The Chorus Trust said: “Silverdale School would like to thank the members of the emergency services teams who assisted in the swift resolution of the issue.”

It was reported the school had gone into “lockdown” over the incident, believed to have been intended to give space for medics to respond.

Emergency services were called to Silverdale School in Sheffield today following a "medical emergency".

South Yorkshire Police have said they are aware of an incident at Silverdale School, but are yet to provide a comment.

