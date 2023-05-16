The Chorus Trust confirmed school staff had worked with emergency crews to administer treatment for the student and the “situation was resolved”. This comes after a concerned eyewitness spoke of a large emergency services presence at the school.

A spokesperson for The Chorus Trust said: “Silverdale School would like to thank the members of the emergency services teams who assisted in the swift resolution of the issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported the school had gone into “lockdown” over the incident, believed to have been intended to give space for medics to respond.

Emergency services were called to Silverdale School in Sheffield today following a "medical emergency".