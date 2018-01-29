'Significant' fire at supermarket disrupts buses in South Yorkshire

Firefighters remain at the scene of a 'significant' blaze at a supermarket in South Yorkshire, which has disrupted bus services in South Yorkshire.

Crews were called to the Spar store in Penistone, Barnsley, this afternoon.

Four crews wearing breathing equipment attended what a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said was a 'significant' blaze in the store room of the shop on High Street, Penistone, close to the border with Sheffield.

He said shortly after 6pm that the fire was now under control but firefighters remained at the scene.

"There's no report of any injuries, and an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire," he added.

Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted at around 6pm today to say number 21a buses would not be serving the Bluebell estate and Clarel Street until further notice. It apologised to passengers for any inconvenience.