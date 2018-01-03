Signed Sheffield United shirt, Kardashians photo and gramophone among bizarre items left behind at city hotels

A signed Sheffield United shirt, a framed photo of the Kardashians and a gramophone were among the bizarre items left behind by guests at the city's hotels in 2017.

A Gucci handbag and a contract of employment also make the 2017 Travelodge list of Bizarre Left Behinds, which lists some of the more weird and wonderful items found at the chain's hotels in the city in the last 12 months.

The Blades shirt was left in a room at the Sheffield Central hotel, where the gramophone was also forgotten by a guest while the handbag and Kardashians picture were discovered at the chain's Meadowhall hotel.

The contract was discovered by staff at Sheffield Richmond.

Travelodge has revealed details of some of the more interesting items left behind in its 542 UK hotels during 2017.

One new bride staying at York Central Travelodge left behind her mother-in- law, - she only realised when she got home that she forgot her most important new family member.

While another bride staying at Birmingham Bullring left the hotel without her diamond Mangala Sutra which is an Indian wedding necklace with the same significance as a wedding ring.

The hotel manager at Manchester Trafford Park Travelodge got quite a shock when they found a 27 ft ‘Starchaser’ space rocket at their hotel.

A pilot, from a well-known airline, was in quite a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot’s licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager flew to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.

One executive left behind his 50 year old teddy bear called Rupert at Aberdeen Travelodge. The destressed gentleman sent his PA to personally collect the vintage bear from London as he could not sleep without him.

One superstitious business man had to take a day’s holiday to come back from the Netherlands to collect his rare Montblanc, Meisterstück Solitaire Skeleton Fountain Pen worth £8,000 as he said he could not sign any paper work without his lucky pen.

An American stockbroker left London Liverpool Street Travelodge without his briefcase which contained over £500,000 worth of share certificates for a client.

One female businesswoman sent a car to pick up her 24ct gold, lucky laughing Buddha necklace which she forgot at Bicester Travelodge after an extensive shopping spree.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 542 UK Travelodge hotels, for a wide variety of reasons, we do get some interesting items being left behind. This year’s inventory list includes a space rocket, a WW2 bravery medal, deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands, a pilot’s licence, a mother-in-law and a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny.”

The top ten most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2017

* Chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops

* Tablets

* Mobile phones

* Business papers / notepads / presentations

* Teddy Bears

* Toiletry bags with contents

* Drones

* Pyjamas

* Socks and ties

* Books