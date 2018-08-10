Signalling problem causing problems through Doncaster Railway Station

Have your say

A signalling problem is causing delays and cancellations through Doncaster Railway Station today.

National Rail Enquiries said services may be "delayed, cancelled or revised" by up to 40 minutes and the problem is due to persist until about 12.30pm.

This follows a signalling problem trough Peterborough, which has caused issues on the line across the country.

