Sign falls off Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium - and the taunts begin

A huge Sheffield Wednesday logo on the side of Hillsborough's has fallen off - leading to taunts from their cross-city rivals.

The sign, which was on the side of the Owls' Kop stand, fell onto the A61 Penistone Road on Tuesday.

Sheffield United fan @BBailey1889 posted these pictures with the caption: "That massive their badge has fell off."

And Rotherham United supporter Dan Evans said: "Wednesday are falling apart again #swfc #rufc" - mocking Wednesdayites song about Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.