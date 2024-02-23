Sickleholme lady golfers raise more than £5,000 for Lost Chord UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Derbyshire club has been celebrating its 125th anniversary, with all its captains raising money for their individual chosen charities.

Ladies’ Captain Anne Riddick has known about the work of Lost Chord UK since its foundation more than 20 years ago and decided that her fundraising would support the charity’s vital work in helping people with dementia and their families.

And by the time the fundraising campaign had reached its climax, it had raised £5,430, which will go towards the cost of providing professional musical sessions in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

Jean Collingwood (left) with Sickleholme ladies' captain Anne Riddick

“Captain Riddick’s unwavering support for Lost Chord UK has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood.

“She has dedicated her time, energy and creativity to organise a wide range of events and activities, from cake sales to craft fairs to raffles, all in support of our cause.

“Her passion and commitment have touched the hearts of everyone involved, and we are truly grateful for the generosity and kindness of everybody at the club.

“This outstanding level of support not only raises vital funds for our charity but also brings joy, hope and comfort to individuals and families affected by dementia.

“It has helped us expand our reach beyond care and nursing homes, into the heart of our communities.

“Our community choirs and memory cafes, like our free fortnightly Tea and Tunes sessions at the Crucible Theatre and our music therapy sessions at Moorlands House residential Care Home In Hathersage, just down the road from Sickleholme Golf Club, are shining examples of the different ways we support communities, and the impact we can make when we come together.

“But our work goes far beyond just providing music therapy - it’s about creating moments of connection, joy, and transformation for those living with dementia.

“Our incredible volunteers and musicians witness miracles every day, seeing individuals who may have lost their voices find them again through the power of music.

“These moments are priceless, and they mean the world to the families who see their loved ones come alive once more.”