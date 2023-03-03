Sickleholme Golf Club Ladies support the music of Lost Chord UK

The Ladies’ team at Sickleholme Golf Club in Bamford has chosen to give a year of support to South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK.

Anne Riddick (left) with Clare Langan

The Derbyshire Club is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary, with all its captains raising money for their individual chosen charities.

“I have known about Lost Chord UK for many years, since it started in Rotherham and am very happy to help support its important work in helping people with dementia and their families,” said Ladies Captain Anne Riddick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our members are very generous and I am hoping for a good response for this amazing charity.”

Lost Chord UK takes its team of professional musicians into care homes and day centres across the region and nationally, offering the stimulation and connection of vital interactive music.

The charity is also currently expanding its services, with the launch of new activities like its hugely popular Soup and Song sessions - which brings music and singing into the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am absolutely thrilled that Captain Anne Riddick has chosen Lost Chord UK as her chosen charity,” said Chief Executive Clare Langan.

It is particularly special and a true honour to be associated with this prestigious golf club in its 125th year.

“The money raised will make a tremendous difference to us as it will enable the charity to firmly establish itself in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad