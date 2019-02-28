Sick burglars stole belongings from Sheffield motorcyclists’ bedroom after he died in crash 

Star readers have rallied to support a family after burglars stole sentimental items from the bedroom of a ‘loveable’ motorcyclist who was killed in a crash.

Crooks broke into the Grenoside home of Aileen Dawes, whose son Andrew died in a crash in August 2017, and took a number of his belongings.

Mr Dawes' mum Aileen and sister Kelly. Picture: Chris Etchells.

They stole a signet ring, which he had adapted, along with a gold chain and raided through his bedroom, which Ms Dawes said the family had still not been able to ‘face’ sorting through.

Star readers have taken to Facebook to show their support for the family and to condemn the burglars.

Debbie Morton described the incident as “so sad” and added: “Hope you get it back and hope your luck turns soon.”

Jean Simnett said: “So sorry, hope they are returned soon.”

Ann French also said she wishes the family get their stolen belongings back soon.

Andrew’s sister Kelly, aged 34, said: “They have come through the gardens to the rear of the house and they have broken the window in the porch and managed to get the door open.

“My mum has got a Border Collie dog and they shoved that into the living room and closed the baby gate before going upstairs and raiding through everything.

“Every jewellery box and all the wardrobes and drawers have been ransacked.”

She added: “My mum is absolutely heartbroken. As a family we have not had much luck over the last few years.

“Then to top it all off just as we thought we might be able to face sorting through his stuff we found out we had been burgled.

“The stuff they have taken is not worth much at all to anybody else but it’s the sentimental value.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, which happened on February 19 some time between 3.30pm until 7pm, should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 733.