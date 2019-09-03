Showroom to health spa plans will be decided by council planners in Barnsley
A car showroom in a Barnsley suburb could be converted to a health spa in an application to officially change its use is accepted by the council.
Planning permission has been requested for the showroom at the Lowerdale Autos site in Worsbrough Dale, which would see the showroom be repurposed as a health spa.
According to documents submitted to the council, it would employ two people – the same as the current business.
The site has parking for 15 vehicles, which would remain unchanged, as would access to and from the premises onto the road outside on Station Road.
Twenty neighbours have been contacted about the application, which has been made by Beadley Mellor.
Barnsley Council’s own highways department and pollution control staff will be consulted about the application before a decision is made and councillors representing the Worsbrough ward will also be consulted.