Shotguns and ammunition stolen in daring gun shop raid in Sheffield

A number of shotguns and ammunition were stolen in a daring raid of a gun shop in Sheffield, it has been revealed.

The store – All Guns Discounted on Leigh Street, Attercliffe – was raided just before 9.50pm yesterday when crooks smashed holes in the side wall of the shop and climbed inside to ransack the unit.

All Guns Discounted, Unit 1, Sycamore Centre, Leigh Strreet. Picture: NDFP-17-01-19-AllGunsDiscounted-1

South Yorkshire Police said they escaped with a number of shotguns and some ammunition.

This morning, piles of bricks and rubble could be seen where the shop wall was demolished in the raid.

Police officers have spent a number of hours at the shop carrying out enquiries and examining the crime scene.

CCTV footage has also been reviewed.

Officers remain there this afternoon.

The raiders are believed to have left the scene in a dark coloured Vauxhall Astra and remain on the run.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 109 of January 17.