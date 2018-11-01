Shotgun fired at house in Rotherham in ‘targeted attack’

A shotgun was fired at a house in Rotherham this morning.

Police were called to Novello Street in Maltby at 2.55am to reports a shotgun had been fired at the windows of the home.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, which officers believe was a ‘targeted attack’.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 102 of November 1.

The incident happened just hours after three gunmen opened fire at a house in Mosborough, Sheffield, just before 7pm yesterday, in an attempted raid.

In that incident, which is not understood to be connected, the men fled empty handed after being confronted by the occupant of the house, a man in his 70s.