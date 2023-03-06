Shorts renews its Chamber patronage for seventh consecutive year

Sheffield-based Shorts chartered accountants has renewed its patronage membership with Sheffield Chamber of Commerce for the seventh year in a row.

Shorts Sheffield

With a long-standing heritage of over 130 years, Shorts Chartered Accountants grew from a local business to a nationally recognised award-winning firm.

Providing all the services you would expect from the region’s leading accountants along with a seamless blend of expertise, they have built strong relationships with clients for generations.

Actively looking to support businesses in Sheffield to flourish, Shorts first became a member of the Chamber back in 2008, becoming patrons following their move into larger Sheffield city premises in 2014.

Since then, the two organisations have developed an excellent working relationship each focussed on offering wide ranging and valuable support for businesses within the region.

Through being the Chamber’s R&D Tax Relief partner, Shorts has been introduced to many other Chamber members to advise on claiming the correct tax relief for their innovative activities.

The membership has also allowed them the opportunity to hold events for members and to showcase their full-service offering to a wider audience.

Shorts, along with Sheffield Chamber and Shakespeare Martineau, also recently held a business bootcamp covering a range of topics for businesses looking to become more successful, faster.

Attendees heard presentations covering the value of having good management information, the value of claiming HMRC-backed tax reliefs that reward innovation, how protecting intellectual property can protect and boost the performance, brand and value of their business and included an overview of the various options available for businesses when looking to sell, whether through Employee Ownership, trade sales or Management Buyouts.

Scott Burkinshaw, Tax Partner at Shorts, said: “Over the years, our collaboration has included the hosting of events and workshops and ensuring that government backed R&D tax reliefs are being claimed by the region’s innovative companies.

"Shorts has continued to grow over the subsequent period and values the continued support and collaboration with the Chamber.”

“It is important that we maintain professional relationships within the Sheffield City region, with business leaders and significant intermediaries such as the Chamber. The Chamber of

Commerce is an important piece of the jigsaw in growing and expanding our network of connections and intermediaries and we are proud to continue our association.”Louisa Harrison-Walker, Chief Executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Shorts and we’re delighted they are continuing their patronage with us this year. Not only can their employees benefit from some incredible services as part of their membership, but their support also allows us to continue what we do best, supporting businesses in the region to start, grow and run successfully.

“More specifically, members can benefit from Shorts’ relationship with us, as they not only provide financial advice, robust management information and educate others on the foundations for a good business, they also provide robust R&D Tax Relief claims, prepared and maximised by specialists with minimum disruption.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do and we really value collaboration with our members in whatever guise that appears.”