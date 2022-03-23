Shoreham Street: Busy Sheffield road closed in both directions following crash
A busy Sheffield road is closed in both directions this morning following a collision.
The crash took place on Shoreham Street, near to Sheffield city centre, earlier today.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the emergency services are currently on the scene, and the road is currently closed in both directions.
Motorists are advised to ‘avoid the area’ if they can.
More to follow.