Shops, cars and businesses damaged in wrecking spree in Sheffield

Shops, cars and businesses were damaged in a wrecking spree in Sheffield overnight.

The vandalism attack was reported to South Yorkshire Police at 3.15am this morning when a man was seen throwing items at a shop window on Chesterfield Road.

The Log Shop on Chesterfield Road, Heeley, was smashed (Pic: The Log Shop)

CRIME: Shooting of Sheffield boy, 16, was ‘targeted’ attack



A number of further reports of damage to other shops and businesses have since been made along the same road.

Business owners and motorists claim a number of shops and dozens of cars were attacked between Rushdale Road in Meersbrook, along Chesterfield Road and as far as Meadowhead overnight.

POLICE: Shooting of Sheffield boy, 16, was ‘targeted’ attack

Some cars were also damaged on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Police seal off Sheffield road to deal with incident

Business owner, Heather Dixon, 42, from Meersbrook, arrived at work at Next Level Hair and Beauty to find that her windows had been smashed, just six months after a similar attack.

She said: “It’s such a cost, and it puts the insurance up again. It's a hassle because I only just had one window replaced after the same thing happened six months ago.

“I’m shocked at the extent of the vandalism, it covered such a large area from Rushdale Road up to Valley Road and Derbyshire Lane all the way to Meadowhead.”

Massage Therapist Jessie Ross, 42, who also works at Next Level Hair and Beauty, said: “It makes you really angry and frustrated, we had to board up the windows and it puts people off from coming inside.

“We have to pay to fix it which isn’t fair.”

She said customers told her that a number of cars parked on the road also had their windows smashed overnight.

H20 Kitchen Solutions was also targeted overnight, with its windows found smashed this morning.

The Tram Shed bar on Chesterfield Road, Heeley and nearby Master Barber were also vandalised.

Another shop owner on Chesterfield Road, who did not wish to be named, said: “A couple of my windows were smashed, objects were thrown and now they’re shattered.

“I’ve seen three cars on this street alone that have been jumped on, wing mirrors smashed and windows were broken, but there are more nearby.”

John Mitchell, 66, owner of Mitchells Wine Merchants, Meadowhead, said: “One of my neighbour's car's was smashed on Wednesday afternoon.

“I saw him cleaning it up, we thought it was an isolated incident until today. I've seen on social media that there have been 50 cars involved."

Melony Leeds, 53, from Meadowhead, said: "My car's wing mirror was smashed on Wednesday afternoon. I parked it by the BT station at Norton roundabout, which I have done for seven years.

“I've seen a load of police going past today.

“It's mind-blowing, just wanton vandalism."

Sheffield MP and Shadow Policing Minister, Louse Haigh, said she was ‘very concerned’ about the wrecking spree.

Posting on Facebook, she said: “Very concerned to hear about the spate of vandalism in Woodseats, along Chesterfield Road and in Heeley yesterday evening and in the early hours of this morning which has left a number of cars, businesses and property damaged.

“I am in contact with the police who are carrying out investigations but It’s very important if you were a victim of the vandalism that you report the crime to South Yorkshire Police.

“In addition if you have any CCTV or information which could assist South Yorkshire Police, please do contact them as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 245 of September 14.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.