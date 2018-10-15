Shopper’s shock as couple accidentally upload their sex photos in packed Doncaster supermarket 

A couple were left red-faced – after accidentally uploading a stash of their explicit sex pictures to a computer in front of shocked shoppers at a Doncaster supermarket.

The couple inadvertently shared more than a dozen raunchy snaps in the Bawtry Road branch of Asda yesterday afternoon – and were left frantically trying to delete the pictures as other shoppers looked on.

The incident took place at the Doncaster Asda branch

One man who witnessed the embarrassing blunder said: “The guy just looked at me and said ‘excuse me.’ It was so funny.”

The dad, who saw the incident and who declined to be named, had been using a printer at the store’s photo processing counter where customers can use printers to print off pictures from phones and tablet devices.

He said: “This couple were at the side of me with their two kids, trying to print off pictures of their children and had got their phone connected up by Bluetooth.

“They sounded French from what I could tell.

“All of a sudden, the dad swiped the wrong way and the screen was full of about 16 very explicit pictures showing all sorts of sex acts

“I sniggered out loud and he just looked at me and said ‘oh excuse me.’

“I was dying to take a pic but held back – it was so funny!”

But as the man tried to get rid of the sexy snaps, he actually zoomed in – giving shoppers a close up view of the pair’s private parts and intimate bedroom moments.

The store’s rules ban shoppers printing off pornographic pictures on its machines.