Shoplifter struck twice at Tesco during the same day

A drug and alcohol-blighted shoplifter stole a bottle of wine just hours after he had been arrested for doing the same thing at the same store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, February 26, how homeless Ian Hudson, 28, of no fixed abode, stole a bottle of wine from Tesco, on Middle Pavement, in Chesterfield, but following his arrest and release on bail he immediately committed another theft at the supermarket.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “The defendant was first seen going to Tesco and walking along the middle aisle where he picked up a bottle of Nero D’avolo red wine.

“Police were informed and he was later found at a bus stop at Beetwell Street, Chesterfield, drinking from that bottle of wine.”

Hudson admitted to police he had stolen the wine because he needed some relief to be able to cope with his heroin addiction.

The defendant was released on bail by police pending a court hearing but Hudson returned to Tesco on the same day and had to be detained by a security guard after he was seen picking up another bottle of wine and drinking it before leaving.

Hudson, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the two thefts which happened on February 24.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said: “He is currently homeless after the end of a relationship and he is waiting for a benefit claim to be finalised.”

Mr Gittins added that Hudson is also battling a heroin addiction alongside issues with alcohol.

Magistrates sentenced the defendant to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if he commits another offence he will be re-sentenced for the two thefts and any new crime.

Hudson was also ordered to pay £10 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.