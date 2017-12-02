Shop to house idea

Have your say

An old sandwich bar could be turned into a shared house.

The closed Grafters shop - a terraced building on the corner of Laverack Street and Richmond Road, Handsworth - would become a seven-bedroom property if plans are granted permission by the council at a meeting on Tuesday.

Eleven objections have been received, some on parking grounds.

But, recommending approval, officers said the house would not have a ‘significant adverse impact’, adding: “The proposal will provide much-needed residential accommodation.”