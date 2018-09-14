Shooting of Sheffield boy, 16, was ‘targeted’ attack

The shooting of a Sheffield boy, 16, is being treated as a targeted attack.

Detectives investigating the shooting on Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn, do not believe there are any links with any other incidents.

Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn

The crime scene is cordoned off and under police guard this morning while enquiries are carried out on the city estate.

Emergency services were alerted to the shooting at 10.10pm last night and found a teenager with gunshot wounds to his thigh and hand.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition this morning is said to be stable.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy was shot after a motorbike pulled up alongside him, followed by a red car.

A passenger got out of the car, opened fire and then got back in the vehicle as it drove off from the scene.

Detective Inspector Jamie Henderson said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation but we do believe that this was a targeted incident.

"We also believe that it is not linked to any other reported incidents.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 952 of September 13.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.