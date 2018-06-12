Shooting of boy, 17, in Sheffield, not believed to be linked to recent gun crime on estate

The shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Sheffield last night is not thought to be linked to recent gun crime on the same estate, say police.

The teenager remains in hospital this afternoon in a serious but stable condition after being shot in Woodthorpe.

Emergency services were called at around 9.10pm to Nodder Road, at the junction with Hastilar Road South, following reports of gunshots being fired.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson said: “A number of enquiries are already underway, and I would ask anyone who may have been in and around the vicinity of the Premier convenience store on Nodder Road, to please make contact with us.

“At this time, there isn’t any evidence to suggest there is a connection to any previous incidents in the Woodthorpe area, however we are in the very early stages of the investigation.

"Until we have ascertained all of the facts and fully understand the circumstances, we are keeping an open mind as to the motive of the attack.

"However I understand how alarming this incident will be for members of the local community. High visibility police patrols have been deployed into the area and will remain throughout today and over the coming days.

"If you were in the area around the time of the incident, or saw any suspicious activity, please call 101, or anonymously give any information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 989 of June 11."

Hastilar Road South remains closed at the junction with Fishponds Road, with detectives still at the scene.

Last night's shooting is the third on the same estate in the last two months and the fifth since March 2016.

On May 8, a 30-year-old man was shot in broad daylight in the leg on Chadwick Road.

On April 14, a 42-year-old man was shot in his leg on Nodder Road, with a 30-year-old man later arrested.

In March 2016, a gun was discharged close to the Premier store on Nodder Road. Two men were each jailed for seven years for their roles in the shooting.

In July 2016, a gun was fired at a house on Hastilar Road South. A window was damaged but nobody was injured.