The terrified rider crashed into a wall next to Hoar Stones Road, in Bradfield, as he took urgent action to get out of the way of the advancing truck.

The driver of the lorry has now been banned from driving following the incident, which saw him appear before Sheffield magistrates last month.

PIcture shows a lorry on the wrong side of the road in Bradfield, Sheffield, narrowly missing a cyclist. The driver has been banned from driving

South Yorkshire Police’s North West neighbourhood policing team released footage of the incident on Tuesday.

Paul Yates, 59, of Oakdale, Barnsley, admitted dangerous driving and was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid community work, and pay the cyclist £100 compensation.

The cyclist, who was an off duty police officer, was wearing a camera, and recorded the incident as it unfolded in front of him.

The driver was interviewed under caution by officers from Deepcar after the incident at the junction with Mill Lee Road.

The cyclist said the driver had not even stopped to see if he was all right after the incident, which happened in February when there was still snow on the road.

He said: “This could have gone the other way and been a fatal incident if the brakes had not worked quickly.”

The incident comes at a time when South Yorkshire Police are planning to launch a portal on the force’s website to enable cyclists to download footage of dangerous incidents that they encounter.

Road safety is one of the force’s priority areas.