Shocking pictures expose the worst parking offenders in Sheffield this month
We've all been guilty of parking a little suspect of times but have you ever been accused of 'abandoning' your car in the middle of the road?
If the answer is no then the chances are you won't be featured in this month's most shocking examples of bad parking around Sheffield, supplied by @ParkinginSheff.
1. South Street
Dangerous parking on South Street
jpimedia
2. Carterknowle Junior School
Dangerous parking on zig zags outside Carterknowle Junior School
jpimedia
3. Hucklow Primary School
Parking on zig zags outside Hucklow Primary School
jpimedia
4. Queens Road
Porsche taking up two spaces outside B&Q on Queens Road
jpimedia
View more