Examples of bad parking in Sheffield: Credit: @ParkinginSheff

Shocking pictures expose the worst parking offenders in Sheffield this month

We've all been guilty of parking a little suspect of times but have you ever been accused of 'abandoning' your car in the middle of the road?

If the answer is no then the chances are you won't be featured in this month's most shocking examples of bad parking around Sheffield, supplied by @ParkinginSheff.

Dangerous parking on South Street

1. South Street

Dangerous parking on South Street
Dangerous parking on zig zags outside Carterknowle Junior School

2. Carterknowle Junior School

Dangerous parking on zig zags outside Carterknowle Junior School
Parking on zig zags outside Hucklow Primary School

3. Hucklow Primary School

Parking on zig zags outside Hucklow Primary School
Porsche taking up two spaces outside B&Q on Queens Road

4. Queens Road

Porsche taking up two spaces outside B&Q on Queens Road
