Shocking photo shows toll of Spice on Sheffield's least fortunate

A photo shared with the Star has provided yet another shocking illustration of the toll Spice is having on Sheffield's least fortunate.

The above image was taken outside the Central Health Clinic on Norfolk Street opposite the crucible.

This picture on Arundel Gate at around 5.20pm on Friday, August 3.

It shows four people slumped in the doorway of the clinic, three of them facing down while a fourth raises his head but cannot open his eyes.

The person who took it said it reminded them of the TV show The Walking Dead.

The drug continues to hit the headlines in Sheffield and around the country as the authorities struggle to keep up with the deteriorating situation.

Today, a city centre worker told The Star she no longer feels safe in the town because of the drug.

Spice users in Sheffield.

She also shared a picture of a group of people thought to have taken the substance on Arundel Gate on Friday afternoon.

And another resident shared a video of a man face down on Arundel Gate at 1pm on Monday afternoon.

Elsewhere, police in Doncaster today revealed that they had arrested 19 people in the town centre for the use and dealing of Spice within the last six weeks.

The drug was a so-called 'legal high' until 2016, when the government reclassified it as a class B substance.