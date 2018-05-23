Shocked residents claim man was stabbed to death on Sheffield estate

Shocked residents on a Sheffield estate claim a man has been stabbed to death.

A huge cordon remains in place and around a dozen officers remain at Tannery Close, Woodhouse this morning.

COURT: Woman denies Sheffield prostitution charge

South Yorkshire Police are yet to release any details of the incident but those living near the scene claim a man has been stabbed to death.

CRIME: Teenage boy raped in Doncaster park

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: "I heard the helicopter last night at about 11.30pm but never thought anything more of it.

"I woke up this morning at about 5.30am and they were putting the tape out. I've been told someone has been stabbed to death.

"I've lived here for five years and never known anything like it. You do see them drinking and dealing but nothing like this."

POLICE: Teenagers hunted over robbery outside Sheffield shop

Around six police officers man a cordon around Tannery Close and Tannery Park.

Another woman said: "We've just been to the doctors and saw all the police cars and then when we saw the size of the cordon it was a shock.

"It's got to be something bad for a cordon that big."