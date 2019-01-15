Shocked inspectors found MOUSE and fruit fly infestation at Shakeaway during Meadowhall visit 

The report into Shakeaway’s damning food hygiene inspection has revealed there was an infestation of mice and fruit flies at the Meadowhall store.

The milkshake bar was slapped with a zero-star food hygiene rating after officers inspected the store on November 22.

Conditions inside Shakeaway

Officers from the Food Standards Agency ordered ‘urgent improvements’ to be made in their report which has now been released in full.

Inspectors ordered Shakeaway bosses to complete a number of basic improvements before their next visit including ensuring all opening and closing checks were carried out daily.

However, they also discovered more worrying hygiene violations including a mouse infestation in the store room and a fruit fly infestation under the equipment washing sink.

Officers also ordered a deep clean of the ‘dirty’ floor and told bosses to ‘defrost the dirty refrigerator’.

Following the report’s publication, a former employee shared pictures of the revolting conditions inside Shakeaway while customers complained of a ‘disgusting smell’ coming from the store.

Inspectors concluded that the cause of the ‘drainage smell’ was a broken hot drinks machine that needed to be removed.

Following the original inspection, Shakeaway said that there was ‘no excuse’ for the poor standards and that an emergency team would be bringing the site up to company standards.

However, the store has now confirmed that it has closed down with immediate effect to make way for a new site ‘opening soon’.

Following the inspection on November on 22, two further visits were carried out on November 28 and December 13 to check on the milkshake bar’s progress.

Officers concluded that it was not appropriate to close the bar as most of the recommended changes had been made and food hygiene standards had ‘improved significantly’.

Coun Lewis Dagnall, Cabinet Member for Environment and Streetscene, said: “This case demonstrates the importance of the Council's work to protect residents and promote public health.

"When risks were identified at this outlet, our Environmental Health team acted immediately to ensure risks were addressed, and continue to monitor progress.

"We will keep pressure on the UK Government to act to make the display of up-to-date food hygiene stickers mandatory in England, like in Wales and Northern Ireland. People should be able to easily make informed decisions about which premises are safe to visit."

Premises that are rated between 0-2 receive further visits until they are satisfactory.

If a food business fails to improve, then the council will consider formal legal proceedings such as Improvement Notices, Prohibition or Prosecution.