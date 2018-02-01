Shock over closure over nursery in Sheffield used by HSBC staff

A nursery in Sheffield has announced plans to close this spring after the sale of the building it uses.

Parents were reportedly told yesterday that Lynda Ellis Day Nursery and Preschool in Broomhall would close in two months time, on March 31.

The building it leases on Broomhall Road has been owned for many years by HSBC and it is understood many of the parents using it work for the bank.

But the property is being sold to Sheffield Hallam University, which already owns the adjacent Robert Winston Building.

Bright Horizons, which runs the nursery, has other nurseries in Millhouses and Nether Edge.

One parent said people affected by the closure were told their children could transfer to these nurseries but when he contacted them, he was told there were no places available at either.

He told The Star parents had been shocked by the announcement and it was proving incredibly difficult to find another nursery in the middle of the school year.

He felt parents should have been given more warning about the closure, given the disruption it would cause children.

A spokeswoman for Sheffield Hallam University said it had been approached some years ago by HSBC about the possibility of buying the site and negotiations were ongoing, but the sale had yet to be completed.

She said the university had been 'flexible' with the bank about the potential acquisition date to allow the owners and nursery operator time to prepare within a time frame which suited them.

"We are aware of reports of closure coming from the Lynda Ellis Nursery, who lease a property on a site on Broomhall Road, which is owned by HSBC," she added.

"The University takes its role in the community very seriously and therefore we apologise for the upset and disruption this has caused those families and staff affected.

"However, the decision to close the nursery and move out of the property was not made by Sheffield Hallam University."

The nursery is rated 'good' by Ofsted and has an average rating of 9.3 from parents, according to the Bright Horizons website.

The Star has contacted Bright Horizons and HSBC but is yet to receive a response.