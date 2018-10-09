Shock as Toby Foster tweets he could be leaving BBC Radio Sheffield

BBC Radio Sheffield breakfast presenter Toby Foster has raised questions over his future in a series of tweets.

Mr Foster, who presents the weekday breakfast show between 7am and 10am, said the time felt right to ‘pack in’.

Toby Foster, pictured hosting a devolution debate in December 2017. Picture: Andrew Roe / Johnston Press.

His broadcast assistant Amy Nagy also left the BBC last week.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Foster said: “After a long night, I think we’ve decided. I’m out of contract at the Beeb because of their c***ing about. If they manage to sort it, I’d love to be here til March. Then I’ll hang up the mic.

“Everyone has to pack in sometime. Now feels right. I’d love another six months to finish on a high.”

Posting in response, Robert Crowe said: “That’s a shame - my drive to work won’t be the same. It’s was disappointing about Amy leaving but it’s still a great show.”

The Star has contacted Mr Foster for comment.