Shivan shines bright to win ‘Apprentice of the Year’ at AMRC Training Centre

Innovation, passion and fresh thinking in the workplace are some of the qualities that won Shivan Morkar the honour of being named ‘Apprentice of the Year’ at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre Training Centre’s annual awards ceremony.

The event, supported by Siemens and held at the University of Sheffield’s Firth Court Hall on March 1, attracted the great and good from industry, business and public office across Sheffield City Region and beyond.

The 2019 Apprentice of the Year award winners on stage with Brian Holliday, far left, a former apprentice and now managing director for Siemens Digital Factory, headline sponsor of the event.

Nominations for the annual awards are made by employers and trainers to recognise the achievement or contribution apprentices have made to industry, and are judged by a panel of AMRC Training Centre staff and sponsors.

This year, judges said they had been overwhelmed by Shivan’s enthusiasm and passion for the industry, and the positive impact he’s had on his workplace.

As part of his prize for winning, Shivan, a CNC machinist for William Cook Rail in Leeds, will travel to Germany to visit sponsor Siemens’ Industry 4.0 Smart Factory in Amberg.

Shivan, who is in the first year of his degree apprenticeship, said the win was a massive boost in confidence and ‘a great feeling’ to know his hard work has earned him such recognition.

He said: “This means everything to me. I wasn’t expecting it at all - thank you to everyone who has supported me. That support has been very important, it has pushed and helped me to do to more and keep on progressing.”

Phil Mosley, machine shop manager at William Cook Rail, said the award was well deserved and Shivan has a very bright future ahead of him.

He said: “Shivan’s hard work, effort and motivation are unbelievable and just for him to take it to the level he has, getting his Level 3 so far ahead of schedule, shows every bit of enthusiasm and that he is keen to learn.”

Other winners at this year’s awards were:

Technical Support: Katy Foster of Vector X-Cel, sponsored by the MTA

Fabrication and Welding: Matthew Robert Wogan of Charles Thompson, sponsored by the AMRC

Maintenance: Alex Bywater of Beatson Clark, sponsored by Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Machining: Shivan Morkar of William Cook Rail, sponsored by Sandvik Coromant

First Year: Joel Jason Knowles of Boeing Sheffield, sponsored by Hallam FM

HNC Achiever: Michael Buchanan of Inductelec, sponsored by SIV

Degree Graduate: Joshua Thomas Parkin of Bifrangi, sponsored by Close Brothers

Siddall Achievement Award: Mary Stickland of Pryor Marking Technology, supported by Dr Graham Siddall

Siddall Achievement Award: Craig Horton of Technicut, supported by Dr Graham Siddall.

Director of the AMRC Training Centre, Nikki Jones, said: “It is an evening when we embrace the future; when we look with great pride on the well-rounded, articulate, passionate young people whose energy and drive will see them rise to the very top in their chosen companies.”

Prof Keith Ridgway, executive dean of the AMRC, said: “The pride we feel in what our apprentices have achieved – and of how much further they can go with the knowledge and skills they have acquired – is what inspires and motivates us to do more.”

The Rt Hon Lord David Blunkett, former education secretary, attended the ceremony.

He said: “The achievements we celebrated are a testimony both to the talent and tenacity of the young apprentices and to the ambition of their employers who have made the commitment to invest in their people. But it is also a time of reflection; what we saw at the ceremony is a region building on its historic strengths in engineering and manufacturing and using these skills and this history to chart a better future.”

1: Harry Gration, Shivan Morkar and Brian Holliday, managing director for Siemens Digital Factory.

2: All the winners on stage.