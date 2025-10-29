A Shiregreen resident says a growing rat problem has left him unable to enjoy his garden - or even invite his grandchildren over.

Dave Roebuck, aged 53, who lives in the Chapel Road area, said the infestation has worsened in recent years and is now a major issue across Lower Shiregreen.

“Even in the daytime you see them, rats just jump out of the dustbin,” he said.

He said the rodents have been tunnelling under his shed, leaving him worried it could collapse.

“I’ve lost count of how many I’ve caught, I trapped several in just one weekend,” he added.

Dave said he has spent more than £100 on traps and bait boxes, but the problem persists.

“Some neighbours have cats or dogs that catch them and drag them in, it’s horrible,” he said.

He said the infestation has made him anxious for his wife’s safety while he’s away for work.

“I worry for my wife,” he said.

“I drive long hours, and she doesn’t know how to deal with it. We can’t even sit out in our own back garden.”

The situation has also stopped him from seeing his family as often.

“We used to have the grandkids over all the time, now we can’t.

“It’s just not safe,” he said.

Dave, who rents privately from housing provider Sanctuary, said he also fears for his fish after seeing rats near his pond.

He believes the issue has worsened as the “older generation has passed away” and standards of upkeep have dropped.

“It all stems from people not tidying up after themselves,” he said.

“It’s a big problem across the whole area.”

A spokesperson for Sanctuary, which manages some homes in the area, said: “We are aware of wider concerns in the local area about this issue and have employed a specialist contractor to investigate and recommend the best actions to take.

“We would encourage any affected customers to make contact with us as soon as possible so we can provide support, and we are also linking in the local authority to ensure the wider concerns are addressed.”